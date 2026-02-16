Left Menu

Supreme Court Denies Plea Against Electoral Roll Discrepancies

The Supreme Court declined a plea challenging 'logical discrepancy' in West Bengal's electoral revision. The bench asked why the case was brought under Article 32, suggesting the Election Commission address it. The petitioner contested this criterion as conflicting with constitutional Articles 14 and 324.

In a decision on Monday, the Supreme Court refused to entertain a plea contesting the 'logical discrepancy' category in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal. The bench, led by Chief Justice Surya Kant, and comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul Pancholi, questioned the appropriateness of invoking Article 32 for this purpose.

The petition, filed by Md Zimfarhad Nowaj, sought judicial intervention, claiming that the criterion violated Articles 14 and 324 of the Constitution. However, the top court suggested the matter should be addressed by the Election Commission instead.

The case also involved a notice issued by the election authority under the contested criterion. The petitioner's plea was aimed at declaring the criterion as violating constitutional provisions, a suggestion the Supreme Court declined to consider.

