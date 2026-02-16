Land Dispute Sparks Drastic Protest: Attempted Self-Immolation at Kanpur Collectorate

Two men in Kanpur made a dramatic protest on Monday by attempting self-immolation at the district magistrate's office over an unresolved land dispute, according to officials. Quick intervention by security personnel prevented potential tragedy, as they overpowered the men and seized the bottle of diesel they attempted to use.

The incident unfolded around 10 a.m. when Padam Singh and Moti Singh poured diesel on themselves in a desperate act against what they claim is official neglect regarding land encroachment complaints in Naubasta. Authorities said the men allege encroachment of nearly nine bighas of land by relatives and local strongmen.

Both men were taken into custody and are now under investigation. According to Assistant Commissioner of Police Ashutosh Singh, the men allege they filed multiple complaints with no results, leading to this drastic protest. The incident briefly disrupted operations at the Kanpur collectorate but was quickly brought under control.

