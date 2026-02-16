Nepal's Election Countdown: A Nation Prepares for March 5 Polls
Political parties in Nepal have started their campaigns for the upcoming March 5 general elections. With the Election Commission's campaign restrictions lifted, candidates are actively engaging voters. The election will include around 18.9 million eligible voters and involves significant logistical preparations by the Election Commission.
- Country:
- Nepal
Nepal's political landscape is abuzz as parties officially kick off their campaigns for the March 5 general elections. With restrictions from the Election Commission (EC) lifted, candidates have begun door-to-door visits and public gatherings.
The EC has set February 16 to March 2 for official campaign activities, including rallies and processions, but all campaigning must cease by midnight on March 2, 48 hours before the election date.
The elections involve a substantial logistical endeavor, with 18,903,689 eligible voters, more than 20 million ballot papers printed, and extensive security arrangements coordinated by the Nepal Army to ensure a smooth and secure voting process.
(With inputs from agencies.)