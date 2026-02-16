Nepal's Election Countdown: A Nation Prepares for March 5 Polls

Nepal's political landscape is abuzz as parties officially kick off their campaigns for the March 5 general elections. With restrictions from the Election Commission (EC) lifted, candidates have begun door-to-door visits and public gatherings.

The EC has set February 16 to March 2 for official campaign activities, including rallies and processions, but all campaigning must cease by midnight on March 2, 48 hours before the election date.

The elections involve a substantial logistical endeavor, with 18,903,689 eligible voters, more than 20 million ballot papers printed, and extensive security arrangements coordinated by the Nepal Army to ensure a smooth and secure voting process.

