Left Menu

Tragedy in the Classroom: Bracelet Bead Swallowing Incident Claims Young Life

A six-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh's Budaun died after swallowing a bracelet bead at school. Although she was rushed for medical help, she was declared dead at the hospital. The incident is under police investigation, and the family demands action against the school administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Budaun(Up) | Updated: 16-02-2026 21:34 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 21:34 IST
Tragedy in the Classroom: Bracelet Bead Swallowing Incident Claims Young Life
  • Country:
  • India

A six-year-old girl tragically died after inadvertently swallowing a bead from her bracelet at New Hopes Public School in Budaun, Uttar Pradesh, authorities reported on Monday. The child, identified as Class I student Taapsi, fell ill around 11:30 am in her classroom after swallowing the bead.

The school's principal, Bhooraj Singh, stated that the girl's family was immediately informed, and she was quickly taken to a community health center, followed by the district hospital, where she was declared dead. The child's father, Tekchandra, criticized the school for informing them too late, allegedly after her passing.

Authorities have begun an investigation, with Alapur Station House Officer Madhav Singh Bisht confirming that police collected CCTV footage and started inquest proceedings. The school is cooperating with officials, and no formal complaint has been lodged by the family yet. Legal action depends on further inquiry results.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Classmate Arrested for Indore Murder: Occult Rituals and Extortion Allegations

Classmate Arrested for Indore Murder: Occult Rituals and Extortion Allegatio...

 India
2
U.S. Military Boosts Presence in Nigeria Amid Rising Insurgent Threat

U.S. Military Boosts Presence in Nigeria Amid Rising Insurgent Threat

 Global
3
Tragic Blaze in Illegal Firecracker Factory Claims Seven Lives in Rajasthan

Tragic Blaze in Illegal Firecracker Factory Claims Seven Lives in Rajasthan

 India
4
Strengthening Ties: US-India Defence Partnership on the Rise

Strengthening Ties: US-India Defence Partnership on the Rise

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI systems could soon execute administrative authority

Gender and national context influence willingness to delegate to AI

AI may be efficient, but public still prefers humans in scarce resource decisions

How digital transformation across supply chains drives carbon reduction

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026