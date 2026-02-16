Tragedy in the Classroom: Bracelet Bead Swallowing Incident Claims Young Life

A six-year-old girl tragically died after inadvertently swallowing a bead from her bracelet at New Hopes Public School in Budaun, Uttar Pradesh, authorities reported on Monday. The child, identified as Class I student Taapsi, fell ill around 11:30 am in her classroom after swallowing the bead.

The school's principal, Bhooraj Singh, stated that the girl's family was immediately informed, and she was quickly taken to a community health center, followed by the district hospital, where she was declared dead. The child's father, Tekchandra, criticized the school for informing them too late, allegedly after her passing.

Authorities have begun an investigation, with Alapur Station House Officer Madhav Singh Bisht confirming that police collected CCTV footage and started inquest proceedings. The school is cooperating with officials, and no formal complaint has been lodged by the family yet. Legal action depends on further inquiry results.

(With inputs from agencies.)