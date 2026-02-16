Delhi High Court Reviews Controversial OCI Card Cancellation

The Delhi High Court is addressing a crucial issue concerning freedom of speech, as journalist Amrit Wilson challenges the cancellation of her Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card. Scheduled for a hearing on August 27, the case has raised significant eyebrows internationally.

The Central Government has supported the cancellation, citing intelligence reports that allegedly link Wilson to anti-India activities. The Delhi High Court, led by Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav, acknowledged the sensitivity of the issue, emphasizing national sovereignty.

Wilson argues that the cancellation order, issued in March 2023, is unfairly prejudiced and lacking in transparency. She asserts the notice failed to detail specific accusations, thereby violating natural justice tenets. The court has requested further written submissions from involved parties.

