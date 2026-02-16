Left Menu

Delhi High Court Reviews Controversial OCI Card Cancellation

The Delhi High Court is set to hear a case on August 27 regarding the cancellation of journalist Amrit Wilson's OCI card, deemed necessary due to allegations of her involvement in activities against India's interests. Wilson contends the revocation lacks legal basis and details of the accusations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2026 20:12 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 20:12 IST
The Delhi High Court is addressing a crucial issue concerning freedom of speech, as journalist Amrit Wilson challenges the cancellation of her Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card. Scheduled for a hearing on August 27, the case has raised significant eyebrows internationally.

The Central Government has supported the cancellation, citing intelligence reports that allegedly link Wilson to anti-India activities. The Delhi High Court, led by Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav, acknowledged the sensitivity of the issue, emphasizing national sovereignty.

Wilson argues that the cancellation order, issued in March 2023, is unfairly prejudiced and lacking in transparency. She asserts the notice failed to detail specific accusations, thereby violating natural justice tenets. The court has requested further written submissions from involved parties.

