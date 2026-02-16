Reviving Kashmir's Charm: 14 Tourist Spots Reopen After Security Review

Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has sanctioned the reopening of 14 tourist locations across the union territory. These sites were initially closed following the tragic Pahalgam terror attack in April 2022 that resulted in the loss of 26 lives, predominantly tourists.

The shutdown originally affected almost 50 tourist destinations. However, after a detailed security review, Sinha confirmed that the attractions in both Kashmir and Jammu divisions are set to welcome visitors once again. The reopening aims to revitalize tourism in the region, which had suffered due to security concerns.

The latest announcement adds 14 spots to the already reopened list, bringing the total to 26. Among the newly accessible sites are eleven in the Kashmir Division and three in the Jammu Division, with further openings anticipated once weather conditions permit.

(With inputs from agencies.)