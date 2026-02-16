Left Menu

Reviving Kashmir's Charm: 14 Tourist Spots Reopen After Security Review

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha announced the reopening of 14 tourist spots in Jammu and Kashmir, following a thorough security review. These destinations were closed after last year's Pahalgam terror attack. With this decision, the total reopened spots now number 26, signaling a cautious return to normalcy in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 16-02-2026 17:22 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 17:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has sanctioned the reopening of 14 tourist locations across the union territory. These sites were initially closed following the tragic Pahalgam terror attack in April 2022 that resulted in the loss of 26 lives, predominantly tourists.

The shutdown originally affected almost 50 tourist destinations. However, after a detailed security review, Sinha confirmed that the attractions in both Kashmir and Jammu divisions are set to welcome visitors once again. The reopening aims to revitalize tourism in the region, which had suffered due to security concerns.

The latest announcement adds 14 spots to the already reopened list, bringing the total to 26. Among the newly accessible sites are eleven in the Kashmir Division and three in the Jammu Division, with further openings anticipated once weather conditions permit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

