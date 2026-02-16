Left Menu

Toy Trouble: MLA’s Protest Gesture Sparks Legal Storm

A case was registered against Haryana Congress MLA Devender Hans for obstructing official work by handing a toy to the local SDM during a protest. The MLA accused the SDM of mismanagement, while the SDM claimed public humiliation. Legal proceedings have been initiated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 16-02-2026 21:19 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 21:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Congress MLA Devender Hans in Haryana finds himself embroiled in a legal controversy after allegedly obstructing official duties by handing a toy to a local SDM during a protest last month.

The incident, which occurred on January 19 outside the SDM's office, highlights tensions between the MLA and the official over alleged unauthorized extensions to shops.

Authorities have filed a case against Hans and others, citing obstruction and public humiliation, while seeking permission from the Haryana assembly speaker for further investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

