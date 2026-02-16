Toy Trouble: MLA’s Protest Gesture Sparks Legal Storm

Congress MLA Devender Hans in Haryana finds himself embroiled in a legal controversy after allegedly obstructing official duties by handing a toy to a local SDM during a protest last month.

The incident, which occurred on January 19 outside the SDM's office, highlights tensions between the MLA and the official over alleged unauthorized extensions to shops.

Authorities have filed a case against Hans and others, citing obstruction and public humiliation, while seeking permission from the Haryana assembly speaker for further investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)