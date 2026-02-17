Nail-Biting T20 Clash: Scotland vs. Nepal Showdown
Scotland sets a competitive target in the T20 World Cup clash against Nepal. Key performers include Michael Jones scoring 71 runs. Nepal's bowlers, particularly Sompal Kami, made significant impacts. Scotland's innings closed with a total of 170/7 in 20 overs, setting an exciting stage for Nepal's chase.
In an eagerly anticipated T20 World Cup match, Scotland faced off against Nepal on Tuesday, providing cricket fans with a thrilling contest. Scotland's batsmen, particularly Michael Jones with an impressive 71 runs, set a challenging total.
Nepal's bowlers, led by Sompal Kami who took three vital wickets, kept the pressure on, with Nandan Yadav also contributing significantly to the attack.
Scotland concluded their innings with 170 runs for the loss of seven wickets, setting the stage for a competitive chase by Nepal.
