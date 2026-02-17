Tragedy in Madanapalle: Shocking Crime Shakes Community

A seven-year-old girl from Madanapalle tragically became a victim of rape and murder, allegedly at the hands of her neighbor. Authorities discovered her body concealed inside a drum within his residence, officials reported on Tuesday.

Kurnool Range DIG K Praveen stated that the crime unfolded in Neerugattuvaripalli village on Monday afternoon. The child's family reported her missing in the evening. Investigations revealed signs of sexual assault, and the suspect was identified through CCTV footage, leading to a special probe to confirm the murder.

The incident sparked unrest in the community, with residents demanding justice through mob gatherings at the suspect's home. With tensions running high, additional police forces have been deployed to maintain order and prevent any escalation. The case has been registered under charges of murder and rape, alongside sections of the POCSO Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)