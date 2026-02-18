Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Cancellation of Muslim Reservation in Maharashtra

Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad criticized the Maharashtra government's decision to revoke a five per cent reservation for Muslims. She argued that it undermines democracy and alienates the community. The reservation aimed to benefit socially and educationally backward sections, not on religious grounds, reflecting an anti-reservation stance by the BJP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-02-2026 14:49 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 14:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Controversy has erupted in Maharashtra as Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad criticized the state government's decision to revoke the five per cent reservation for Muslims. She described the move as detrimental to democracy and a step that could alienate the Muslim community from the mainstream.

The reservation, initially announced by the Congress-NCP government in 2014, was meant for educational and job opportunities for socially and educationally backward Muslims. Gaikwad expressed disappointment over the BJP's handling of the issue, accusing the Chief Minister of failing to facilitate the necessary procedures.

Despite an upheld ruling by the Bombay High Court supporting the reservation, the state government has not fully implemented it, reflecting an anti-reservation mindset. Gaikwad also questioned allies Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party regarding their stance on this critical issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

