Controversy Erupts Over Cancellation of Muslim Reservation in Maharashtra

Controversy has erupted in Maharashtra as Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad criticized the state government's decision to revoke the five per cent reservation for Muslims. She described the move as detrimental to democracy and a step that could alienate the Muslim community from the mainstream.

The reservation, initially announced by the Congress-NCP government in 2014, was meant for educational and job opportunities for socially and educationally backward Muslims. Gaikwad expressed disappointment over the BJP's handling of the issue, accusing the Chief Minister of failing to facilitate the necessary procedures.

Despite an upheld ruling by the Bombay High Court supporting the reservation, the state government has not fully implemented it, reflecting an anti-reservation mindset. Gaikwad also questioned allies Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party regarding their stance on this critical issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)