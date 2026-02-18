Left Menu

Russia Takes Control of Key Ukrainian Villages

Russia's Defense Ministry announced the capture of Kharkivka and Krynychne villages in eastern Ukraine. This information was reported by the RIA state news agency. However, Reuters was unable to independently verify these battlefield claims.

Russia's Defense Ministry announced on Wednesday that its military forces have taken control of the eastern Ukrainian villages of Kharkivka and Krynychne. The RIA state news agency reported this latest development in the ongoing conflict.

The announcement marks another significant move in the contested region, highlighting the ongoing tensions and strategic maneuvers by Russian military forces.

However, Reuters noted it could not independently verify the battlefield reports provided by Russian authorities, underscoring the challenges in obtaining reliable information from conflict zones.

