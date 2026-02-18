Left Menu

Illegal Mansions in Sierra Leone's National Park: An Environmental Crisis Unfolds

Illegal construction of luxury mansions in Sierra Leone's Western Area Peninsula National Park persists despite government investigations launched by President Julius Maada Bio. With senior officials implicated in land deals, the encroachment threatens Freetown's water supply, prompting urgent calls for action amid accusations of governmental inaction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Freetown | Updated: 18-02-2026 13:35 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 13:35 IST
Illegal Mansions in Sierra Leone's National Park: An Environmental Crisis Unfolds
  • Country:
  • Sierra Leone

An investigation has revealed the ongoing illegal construction of luxury mansions within Sierra Leone's Western Area Peninsula National Park, an area deemed crucial for environmental conservation.

The Associated Press, in collaboration with The Gecko Project, uncovered that influential figures received unauthorized land ownership documents, continuing construction projects in protected areas. Despite initial concerns, little has changed since President Julius Maada Bio's 2022 commissioned investigation highlighted the issue.

Efforts to address the encroachment have stalled, threatening Freetown's primary water reservoir and increasing the risk of landslides and environmental degradation. Officials face scrutiny for facilitating these developments, with calls for decisive governmental action intensifying as the crisis unfolds.

TRENDING

1
Tragic Turn: Teenage Girl's Struggle and Systems at Crossroads

Tragic Turn: Teenage Girl's Struggle and Systems at Crossroads

 India
2
DUTA Challenges Campus Ban on Public Gatherings

DUTA Challenges Campus Ban on Public Gatherings

 India
3
Political Tensions Rise: Ex-Minister Marcin Romanowski Faces Arrest Warrant

Political Tensions Rise: Ex-Minister Marcin Romanowski Faces Arrest Warrant

 Poland
4
India-Kazakhstan: A Strategic Partnership for the Future

India-Kazakhstan: A Strategic Partnership for the Future

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026