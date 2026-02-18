Illegal Mansions in Sierra Leone's National Park: An Environmental Crisis Unfolds

An investigation has revealed the ongoing illegal construction of luxury mansions within Sierra Leone's Western Area Peninsula National Park, an area deemed crucial for environmental conservation.

The Associated Press, in collaboration with The Gecko Project, uncovered that influential figures received unauthorized land ownership documents, continuing construction projects in protected areas. Despite initial concerns, little has changed since President Julius Maada Bio's 2022 commissioned investigation highlighted the issue.

Efforts to address the encroachment have stalled, threatening Freetown's primary water reservoir and increasing the risk of landslides and environmental degradation. Officials face scrutiny for facilitating these developments, with calls for decisive governmental action intensifying as the crisis unfolds.