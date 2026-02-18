Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Former Sarpanch Dies After Protest Incident

Govind Ram Gurjar, a former sarpanch, died after being hit by a vehicle during a protest against road encroachment in Rajasthan. His death prompted the Gurjar community to demand arrests. Police have detained one suspect, while efforts to calm the community continue.

Updated: 18-02-2026 13:43 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 13:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The death of Govind Ram Gurjar, a former sarpanch who was struck by a vehicle during a protest last week, has sparked unrest in Ajmer district, Rajasthan. The incident occurred amid a demonstration against road encroachment, and Gurjar succumbed to his injuries at JLN Hospital on Wednesday.

The tragic news has mobilized the Gurjar community and the residents of Dumda village, prompting them to gather outside the hospital's mortuary, demanding justice for Gurjar by arresting all those involved. Om Prakash Bhadana, Chairman of the Devnarayan Board—a government body for Gurjar welfare—criticized the local authorities for their supposedly lackadaisical approach to the matter.

Police have confirmed an arrest in relation to the February 11 incident and seized the vehicle used in the assault. They state that while one accused, Parmeshwar, has been arrested, others remain at large. Talks between officials and protesters are ongoing to alleviate communal tensions.

