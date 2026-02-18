Left Menu

Global Warming's Alarming Pace: A Decade of Climate Challenge

Ten years post-Paris Agreement, new data reveals accelerated global warming. With 2025 among the hottest recorded years, the world struggles to meet climate goals amid rising emissions and diminishing sea ice. Global fossil fuel emissions continue to rise, complicating efforts to cap warming at 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels.

Updated: 18-02-2026 16:20 IST
Global Warming's Alarming Pace: A Decade of Climate Challenge
In the decade since the Paris Agreement was enacted, recently disclosed climate datasets indicate an alarming acceleration in global warming, with 2025 joining the ranks as one of the three hottest years on record. Alongside rising sea temperatures and decreasing sea ice levels, these findings underscore failures in mitigating climate change through reduced fossil fuel consumption.

The World Meteorological Organization's Global Atmosphere Watch highlights skyrocketing levels of carbon dioxide, methane, and nitrous oxide, exacerbating the temperature increases seen from 2023 to 2025. Projections point towards worsening global fossil fuel carbon dioxide emissions, potentially reaching 38.1 billion tonnes in 2025.

Despite the development of renewable energy, the steady rise in emissions poses a significant challenge to capping global temperature rise at 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels. Regional emissions trends are predicted to rise in countries like China, India, and the U.S., while in Japan, emissions are anticipated to decrease.

