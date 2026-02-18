Strengthening Ties: Modi and Plenkovic Propel India-Croatia Relations

In a significant diplomatic engagement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a fruitful meeting with Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic on Wednesday. The leaders discussed initiatives to enhance bilateral relations, focusing on technology, innovation, shipbuilding, and the blue economy, as reported by officials.

Modi expressed appreciation for Plenkovic's support of the India-European Union Free Trade Agreement, describing it as a catalyst for unprecedented progress across India and Europe. Plenkovic highlighted a 10% increase in Croatia's trade exchange in early 2025, underscoring prospects in logistics, maritime transport, and digital transformation.

The two leaders also reflected on Croatia's pivotal role as Chair of the Three Seas Initiative and its strategic position in connecting with the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor. The meeting coincided with the AI Impact Summit-2026, where a Croatian delegation will discuss AI's global impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)