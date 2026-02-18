Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: Modi and Plenkovic Propel India-Croatia Relations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Croatian counterpart Andrej Plenkovic to bolster bilateral relations in technology, innovation, and more. They underscored the significance of the India-EU free trade agreement. Discussions also highlighted opportunities in maritime transport and Croatia's role in the Three Seas Initiative and upcoming AI Impact Summit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2026 18:54 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 18:54 IST
In a significant diplomatic engagement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a fruitful meeting with Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic on Wednesday. The leaders discussed initiatives to enhance bilateral relations, focusing on technology, innovation, shipbuilding, and the blue economy, as reported by officials.

Modi expressed appreciation for Plenkovic's support of the India-European Union Free Trade Agreement, describing it as a catalyst for unprecedented progress across India and Europe. Plenkovic highlighted a 10% increase in Croatia's trade exchange in early 2025, underscoring prospects in logistics, maritime transport, and digital transformation.

The two leaders also reflected on Croatia's pivotal role as Chair of the Three Seas Initiative and its strategic position in connecting with the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor. The meeting coincided with the AI Impact Summit-2026, where a Croatian delegation will discuss AI's global impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

