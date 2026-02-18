Karnataka Legislators Embark on Foreign Tour Amid Political Climate
At least 21 Congress legislators from Karnataka departed for foreign tours just before the state budget on March 6, amid ongoing power struggles in the ruling party. The trip, described as personal, will see them visiting Australia and New Zealand, and has stirred political discussions.
- Country:
- India
At least 21 Congress lawmakers from Karnataka have embarked on a foreign tour before Chief Minister Siddaramaiah presents his 17th state budget on March 6, amidst internal party power struggles. The legislative session is scheduled from March 6 to March 27.
Sources reveal that the MLAs are traveling to Australia and New Zealand, with an initial stop in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Although the trip is labeled personal, and the legislators insist it is self-funded, their absence has fueled political speculation.
Responding to claims of factionalism, MLAs aligned with Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar dismissed the foreign tour as routine. The traveling legislators affirmed that their trip has no political motives and assured a return by March 2 or 3.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Gujarat's Ambitious Budget: Development Agenda or Election Strategy?
Gujarat's Ambitious Budget Sets Stage for Commonwealth Games and Tourism Boom
Madhya Pradesh Unveils India's First Rolling Budget Amid Protests
Madhya Pradesh Unveils Landmark Rolling Budget Amidst Opposition Protests
Rajasthan Budget Sparks Outcry Over Lack of Support for Specially-Abled