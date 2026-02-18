Left Menu

Karnataka Legislators Embark on Foreign Tour Amid Political Climate

At least 21 Congress legislators from Karnataka departed for foreign tours just before the state budget on March 6, amid ongoing power struggles in the ruling party. The trip, described as personal, will see them visiting Australia and New Zealand, and has stirred political discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 18-02-2026 18:55 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 18:55 IST
At least 21 Congress lawmakers from Karnataka have embarked on a foreign tour before Chief Minister Siddaramaiah presents his 17th state budget on March 6, amidst internal party power struggles. The legislative session is scheduled from March 6 to March 27.

Sources reveal that the MLAs are traveling to Australia and New Zealand, with an initial stop in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Although the trip is labeled personal, and the legislators insist it is self-funded, their absence has fueled political speculation.

Responding to claims of factionalism, MLAs aligned with Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar dismissed the foreign tour as routine. The traveling legislators affirmed that their trip has no political motives and assured a return by March 2 or 3.

(With inputs from agencies.)

