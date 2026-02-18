Karnataka Legislators Embark on Foreign Tour Amid Political Climate

At least 21 Congress lawmakers from Karnataka have embarked on a foreign tour before Chief Minister Siddaramaiah presents his 17th state budget on March 6, amidst internal party power struggles. The legislative session is scheduled from March 6 to March 27.

Sources reveal that the MLAs are traveling to Australia and New Zealand, with an initial stop in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Although the trip is labeled personal, and the legislators insist it is self-funded, their absence has fueled political speculation.

Responding to claims of factionalism, MLAs aligned with Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar dismissed the foreign tour as routine. The traveling legislators affirmed that their trip has no political motives and assured a return by March 2 or 3.

