Couple Nabbed for Rs 2 Crore Fraud in Delhi's Committee Scheme Scam

A couple in Delhi, Chanderdeep and Sarita Chamoli, has been arrested for allegedly duping 48 investors of Rs 2 crore through illegal committee schemes. They attracted investors with promises of assured returns, initially paying small amounts to gain trust, before shutting down and fleeing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2026 18:53 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 18:53 IST
The Delhi Police apprehended a couple for allegedly defrauding 48 investors of approximately Rs 2 crore through unauthorized committee schemes, a law enforcement official disclosed on Wednesday. Chanderdeep Chamoli and his spouse, Sarita Chamoli, were named as the accused by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in an official statement.

As per EOW records, an FIR was lodged on October 16 of the previous year following a complaint by Kuldeep Singh alongside 47 other investors. The complainants accused the couple of running numerous committee schemes from an Inderpuri office, enticing unsuspecting residents with promises of high, guaranteed returns. Initially, the couple paid small, punctual returns to instill trust in their scheme.

Records indicate that the Chamolis have been operating these schemes since 2013-14 and had conducted over 52 committee meetings. Despite some schemes maturing, the couple neither returned the principal investment nor the promised profits, opting instead to close the office and abscond in April 2025. Investigations revealed obliterated records and communication devices in an evidently deliberate effort to destroy evidence. Following extensive searches in Uttar Pradesh, Chanderdeep was apprehended in Rampur on February 2, followed by Sarita's arrest on February 12.

