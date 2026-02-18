Financial Crimes Probe Targets Former First Lady

Maithri Wickremesinghe, the spouse of former Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, is under scrutiny by a financial crimes investigation unit. This follows accusations of corruption involving her husband, as disclosed by a Sri Lankan court on Wednesday.

Ranil Wickremesinghe is accused of misappropriating state funds amounting to LKR 16.6 million for a trip to the UK in 2023. The trip was purportedly to attend Maithri's convocation at a British university. Arrested in August and released on bail, Ranil is scheduled for indictment in March pending investigation outcomes.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) announced that Maithri has been summoned to appear before the Financial Crimes Investigation Division on February 20. In a related case update, Saman Ekanayake, Ranil's former secretary, was granted bail, charged with involvement in the alleged fund misuse.

