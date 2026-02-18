Fertilizers Department Engages 100 Young Agri Graduates to Combat Soil Degradation

In a significant step toward strengthening participatory governance and promoting sustainable agriculture, the Department of Fertilizers has intensified efforts to address the growing national challenge of soil degradation.

Shri Rajat Kumar Mishra, Secretary (Fertilizers), on Wednesday held a detailed virtual interaction with nearly 100 Agriculture Graduates from across the country currently serving in Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayan Limited (HURL) and Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited (RCF).

The engagement focused on translating national fertilizer policy priorities into effective action at the grassroots level.

Addressing Excessive Urea Use and Nutrient Imbalance

The interaction highlighted the adverse impact of excessive and imbalanced urea application, which has contributed to:

Critical nutrient deficiencies

Declining soil carbon levels

Increasing soil hardness

Overall deterioration of soil health in several regions

The Secretary stressed the urgent need to promote:

Balanced fertilization practices

Integrated nutrient management

Farmer awareness campaigns

Sustainable soil restoration strategies

Bridging Policy and Ground Realities

By directly engaging young agricultural professionals closely connected to farmers and field operations, the Department aims to bridge the gap between policy formulation and on-ground implementation.

The initiative seeks to incorporate practical feedback, field experiences and innovative suggestions into fertilizer policy execution, ensuring national objectives on balanced nutrient use are effectively realised at the farm level.

Youth as Drivers of Agricultural Transformation

Addressing participants, Shri Mishra emphasised the crucial role of youth in India’s agricultural transformation.

While the government ensures fertilizer availability, he noted that the priority must now shift to preventing soil damage caused by chemical over-dependence.

“We are taking feedback day and night,” the Secretary said, adding that young professionals serve as a vital communication link between fertilizer companies, farmers and government.

He also shared that discussions have been held with eight Padma Shri awardees as part of broader efforts to advance sustainable farming practices.

Highlighting the Prime Minister’s vision that “farmers are our VIPs,” he stressed that protecting farmers’ interests through soil awareness and conservation is a top priority.

Promoting Organic Alternatives and Community Partnerships

The session also focused on sustainable practices such as:

Compost use

Green manure

Vermicompost adoption

Organic farming transitions

The Secretary encouraged graduates to document success stories of farmers shifting to organic methods and promote awareness about schemes supporting compost and natural inputs.

He suggested scaling such practices through collaboration with:

Lakhpati Didis

Self-help groups

Community organisations

Field Experiments Show Positive Results

Participants discussed field experiments such as those conducted by Awadhesh Singh in Gorakhpur, which demonstrated that balanced phosphate use improves:

Crop yields

Soil structure

Long-term soil vitality

Commitment to Scientific Nutrient Management

The session, attended by senior officials including the Additional Secretary and Joint Secretary, as well as CMDs and MDs from HURL and RCF, concluded with a reaffirmation of the Department’s commitment to scientific nutrient management.

By integrating grassroots feedback into policy implementation, the Department of Fertilizers aims to safeguard soil fertility for future generations while ensuring sustainable prosperity for Indian farmers.