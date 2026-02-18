India to Supply 2 Lakh Tonnes of Rice for Global Hunger Relief

In a major boost to global humanitarian food assistance, the Food Corporation of India (FCI) and the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) have signed a five-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the supply of rice to support international hunger relief operations.

Under the agreement, FCI will supply 200,000 metric tonnes of rice (up to 25% broken) to WFP for distribution to vulnerable populations facing food insecurity across the world.

Five-Year Strategic Partnership

The MoU was signed by Rabindra Kumar Agarwal, Chairman and Managing Director of FCI, on behalf of the Government of India, and Carl Skau, Deputy Executive Director of WFP, in the presence of the Secretary, Department of Food and Public Distribution.

The agreement will remain valid for five years from the date of signing and may be extended by mutual consent.

The pricing will be reviewed annually, with the current rate fixed at ₹2,800 per quintal until 31 March 2026.

India’s Role in Combating Global Hunger

Shri Sanjeev Chopra, Secretary, Department of Food and Public Distribution, highlighted the humanitarian significance of the partnership.

“Through our partnership with WFP, we are exporting hope, nutrition, and dignity to those facing hunger. This agreement showcases India's resolve to ensure no one goes hungry. India will continue to stand with the international community in combating malnutrition and food insecurity,” he said.

India, one of the world’s largest producers and exporters of rice, has increasingly positioned itself as a key contributor to global food security efforts, especially during periods of crisis and supply chain disruptions.

WFP Welcomes Transformative Support

Mr Carl Skau, Deputy Executive Director of the UN World Food Programme, described the agreement as a milestone in the fight against hunger.

“This agreement with India marks a key milestone in fighting global hunger. India's support will help WFP reach vulnerable populations with nutritious food more effectively over the next five years. As a major agricultural nation and a proponent of global solidarity, India inspires us to turn the Zero Hunger goal into action,” Skau said.

Strengthening Global Food Systems

The partnership strengthens operational cooperation between India and WFP and reinforces India’s role as a trusted contributor to humanitarian food assistance.

By committing substantial rice supplies for global relief, India is supporting WFP’s mission to deliver emergency food assistance and long-term nutrition solutions in conflict zones, disaster-affected regions and food-insecure communities worldwide.

The agreement reflects India’s broader commitment to international solidarity, sustainable food systems and the global Zero Hunger agenda.