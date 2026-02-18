High Court Criticizes Bihar's Ineffective Liquor Prohibition

The Patna High Court has expressed disapproval towards the Bihar government for its ineffective enforcement of the prohibition law, highlighting that the failure has endangered the lives of citizens. Justice Purnendu Singh noted that the law has inadvertently led to a burgeoning illegal liquor economy and heightened alcoholism.

In a plea hearing for a 19-year-old seeking pre-arrest bail, the court observed alarming trends, noting that minors are increasingly involved in smuggling illicit liquor. Additionally, consumption of toxic hooch, containing substances like methyl alcohol, has resulted in numerous fatalities, underlining the urgent need for effective measures.

Amid this backdrop, Rashtriya Lok Morcha MLA Madhav Anand has called for a comprehensive review of the decade-old prohibition law, though the state government remains opposed to this demand. The court, stressing rehabilitation for young offenders, emphasized the need for accountability and reform.

(With inputs from agencies.)