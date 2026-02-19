Left Menu

Judge Strikes Down Immigration Board's Mandate: Constitutional Overreach Exposed

A federal judge in California dismissed an immigration board's decision supporting mandatory detention without bond, calling the policy unlawful. The ruling criticizes the government's persistent disregard for constitutional boundaries by continuing Trump's immigration strategies. The judge emphasizes the U.S. Department of Justice and DHS's misleading portrayal of immigration enforcement.

In a significant legal decision, a federal judge in Riverside, California, has vacated a ruling by the Board of Immigration Appeals that endorsed the mandatory detention policy without bond hearings for those arrested during Trump's immigration crackdown. Judge Sunshine Sykes accused the administration of failing to comply with legal standards.

Appointed by President Biden, Sykes condemned the administration's actions as shameless, accusing authorities of persistently refusing to allow bond hearings, contrary to her previous rulings. She criticized the continued enforcement of policies she deemed unconstitutional, highlighting a pattern of illegal actions by the government.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Justice, responsible for overseeing the immigration board, did not provide immediate comments. Despite Sykes' earlier ruling in December denouncing the DHS policy as unlawful, the administration has yet to adjust its course, further complicating legal proceedings surrounding immigration detention.

