Royal Reversal: Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Returns Norwegian Order

Devdiscourse News Desk | Oslo | Updated: 19-02-2026 17:58 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 17:58 IST
In a significant move, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the younger brother of King Charles, has returned his Order of St. Olav to Norway after nearly four decades. Acknowledged as Norway's highest honor for peacetime service, this order was bestowed upon him in 1988.

The return of this prestigious order coincides with recent legal troubles for Andrew. He was arrested on Thursday on allegations of misconduct in public office, specifically for allegedly sending confidential documents to Jeffrey Epstein. In light of these events, King Charles has already stripped Andrew of his princely title and evicted him from his Windsor residence.

Norway's royal palace has opted to remain silent on the specific reasons for the return, citing confidentiality concerning royal awards. Notably, Norway's King Harald shares royal ancestry with both Andrew and King Charles through Queen Victoria.

(With inputs from agencies.)

