Supreme Court Takes Steps to Strengthen Bar Associations

The Supreme Court has stepped in to assist in bolstering the institutional framework of bar associations across the nation. This move comes as part of a suo motu case aimed at strengthening these critical legal bodies.

A bench consisting of Justices Dipankar Datta and Satish Chandra Sharma has asked the relevant bar bodies and other stakeholders, including nodal counsel advocate Vipin Nair, to present agreed terms of reference within four weeks. These terms are crucial for the Supreme Court to provide authoritative guidance.

The bench has further instructed that these proposed terms be circulated to all registrars general of the high courts, ensuring they reach every bar association in the district and sub-divisional courts under their jurisdiction. The matter is slated for further consideration in eight weeks, when the suggested terms will be reviewed.

