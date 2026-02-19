Left Menu

Supreme Court Takes Steps to Strengthen Bar Associations

The Supreme Court has directed bar bodies to finalize terms of reference to reinforce bar associations nationwide. A bench of Justices asked advocate Vipin Nair, the nodal counsel, and others to submit these terms in four weeks. The matter is set for revisiting after eight weeks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2026 19:13 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 19:13 IST
Supreme Court Takes Steps to Strengthen Bar Associations
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has stepped in to assist in bolstering the institutional framework of bar associations across the nation. This move comes as part of a suo motu case aimed at strengthening these critical legal bodies.

A bench consisting of Justices Dipankar Datta and Satish Chandra Sharma has asked the relevant bar bodies and other stakeholders, including nodal counsel advocate Vipin Nair, to present agreed terms of reference within four weeks. These terms are crucial for the Supreme Court to provide authoritative guidance.

The bench has further instructed that these proposed terms be circulated to all registrars general of the high courts, ensuring they reach every bar association in the district and sub-divisional courts under their jurisdiction. The matter is slated for further consideration in eight weeks, when the suggested terms will be reviewed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Robotaxi Roadblock: New York Governor Halts Expansion in Smaller Cities

Robotaxi Roadblock: New York Governor Halts Expansion in Smaller Cities

 Global
2
Unearthing Spinosaurus Mirabilis: An Astonishing Predator

Unearthing Spinosaurus Mirabilis: An Astonishing Predator

 Global
3
Unearthing Giants: The Sahara's Dinosaur Discovery

Unearthing Giants: The Sahara's Dinosaur Discovery

 Global
4
Rising Tensions: Palestinian-American Teen Killed in West Bank Incident

Rising Tensions: Palestinian-American Teen Killed in West Bank Incident

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public sees artificial intelligence as innovative yet risk-prone

AI-savvy but not AI-safe? Digital behavior gap among students

From recognition to reconstruction: AI reshapes cultural heritage conservation

AI-driven supply chains boost agility but not all fiirms adopt robotics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026