Supreme Court Criticizes Freebies Ahead of Elections

The Supreme Court has taken a firm stand against the prevalent trend of offering freebies and subsidies ahead of elections. The court labeled these populist measures as financially burdensome for the nation's taxpayers, calling for a re-evaluation of policies that stunt economic growth.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant insisted that while aiding those in genuine need is understandable, indiscriminate giveaways also favor the affluent. This, they noted, contributes to the economic strain felt by the states, most of which are grappling with revenue deficits.

The bench discussed the implications of Tamil Nadu's policy on free electricity, emphasizing that such practices could lead to fiscal irresponsibility, urging all political and social entities to reconsider their policy frameworks ahead of elections.

