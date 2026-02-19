Left Menu

Legislative Decorum and Highway Irregularities Stir Meghalaya Assembly

Mukul Sangma, opposition leader in Meghalaya, urged for the removal of direct remarks by the chief minister in the assembly. Sangma also called for an investigation into alleged irregularities in NH-62 construction, citing unauthorized extraction of minerals. The government promised to investigate these concerns to ensure proper legislative and procedural conduct.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 19-02-2026 19:48 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 19:48 IST
Mukul Sangma
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent assembly session, Meghalaya's opposition leader, Mukul Sangma, called upon the Speaker to expunge remarks made by Chief Minister Conrad Sangma. The comments, delivered directly to Mukul Sangma instead of the Chair, sparked concerns about legislative procedures and decorum.

Furthermore, Mukul Sangma demanded a thorough investigation into alleged irregularities in the NH-62 construction. He accused a contractor of unauthorized extraction of incidental minerals, claiming deviations from the project's approved alignment. The government assured it would scrutinize the allegations to maintain fair conduct.

The Speaker promised to review the matter of direct remarks, while the chief minister acknowledged the importance of following procedural rules. Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong committed to addressing any improper extraction of resources and ensuring procedural compliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

