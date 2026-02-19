High-Level Water Resource Meeting Pushes for Strategic Progress

The Ministry of Jal Shakti convened a high-level meeting on Thursday to review key water resource schemes across nine Indian states. Chaired by Water Resources Secretary V L Kantha Rao, the meeting zeroed in on expediting pending projects and improving inter-state coordination.

Senior officials from the participating states, including Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh, were present. Discussions included effective implementation of current schemes and digital governance in water management. The use of SCADA-based real-time monitoring and API data sharing for flood alerts were key agendas.

The conference concluded with a call for stronger relationships between the Centre and states. The emphasis remained on an integrated approach for sustainable water resource management, as asserted by the ministry's statement.

