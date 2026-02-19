Left Menu

High-Level Water Resource Meeting Pushes for Strategic Progress

A high-level meeting chaired by Water Resources Secretary V L Kantha Rao sought to strengthen coordination and expedite pending water resource projects across nine states. The conference reviewed various initiatives, focusing on digital governance, flood management, and the implementation of the Dam Safety Act, 2021.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2026 20:11 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 20:11 IST
High-Level Water Resource Meeting Pushes for Strategic Progress
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Jal Shakti convened a high-level meeting on Thursday to review key water resource schemes across nine Indian states. Chaired by Water Resources Secretary V L Kantha Rao, the meeting zeroed in on expediting pending projects and improving inter-state coordination.

Senior officials from the participating states, including Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh, were present. Discussions included effective implementation of current schemes and digital governance in water management. The use of SCADA-based real-time monitoring and API data sharing for flood alerts were key agendas.

The conference concluded with a call for stronger relationships between the Centre and states. The emphasis remained on an integrated approach for sustainable water resource management, as asserted by the ministry's statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Robotaxi Roadblock: New York Governor Halts Expansion in Smaller Cities

Robotaxi Roadblock: New York Governor Halts Expansion in Smaller Cities

 Global
2
Unearthing Spinosaurus Mirabilis: An Astonishing Predator

Unearthing Spinosaurus Mirabilis: An Astonishing Predator

 Global
3
Unearthing Giants: The Sahara's Dinosaur Discovery

Unearthing Giants: The Sahara's Dinosaur Discovery

 Global
4
Rising Tensions: Palestinian-American Teen Killed in West Bank Incident

Rising Tensions: Palestinian-American Teen Killed in West Bank Incident

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public sees artificial intelligence as innovative yet risk-prone

AI-savvy but not AI-safe? Digital behavior gap among students

From recognition to reconstruction: AI reshapes cultural heritage conservation

AI-driven supply chains boost agility but not all fiirms adopt robotics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026