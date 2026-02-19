Left Menu

Venice Eyes 2036 Olympics: A Sustainable Bid

In the aftermath of the Milano Cortina Olympics, former Veneto governor proposes Venice for the 2036 or 2040 Summer Games, emphasizing environmental conservation and sustainability. The project, while nascent, aims to leverage Italy's Olympic expertise and foresees no direct sporting events in fragile Venice, instead promoting regional collaboration and climate awareness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2026 20:12 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 20:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Following the Milano Cortina Olympic Games, a new proposal has emerged to position Venice as a candidate for the 2036 or 2040 Summer Olympics. Former Veneto governor Luca Zaia is advocating for this innovative bid with a focus on environmental conservation.

The previous Winter Olympics set a precedent by hosting events across Northern Italy, showcasing the potential for regional collaboration. Despite transportation concerns, it demonstrated Italy's capacity to manage such vast events effectively. Zaia sees this as a foundation to build upon.

The nascent project aims to capitalize on Italy's expertise without placing Venice at risk. While Venice would not host sporting events, it would serve as a symbolic hub for sustainability, illustrating a commitment to balancing development with the protection of cultural heritage.

