Venice Eyes 2036 Olympics: A Sustainable Bid

Following the Milano Cortina Olympic Games, a new proposal has emerged to position Venice as a candidate for the 2036 or 2040 Summer Olympics. Former Veneto governor Luca Zaia is advocating for this innovative bid with a focus on environmental conservation.

The previous Winter Olympics set a precedent by hosting events across Northern Italy, showcasing the potential for regional collaboration. Despite transportation concerns, it demonstrated Italy's capacity to manage such vast events effectively. Zaia sees this as a foundation to build upon.

The nascent project aims to capitalize on Italy's expertise without placing Venice at risk. While Venice would not host sporting events, it would serve as a symbolic hub for sustainability, illustrating a commitment to balancing development with the protection of cultural heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)