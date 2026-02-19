ICAR and Dr. Reddy’s Foundation Sign MoU to Scale Agri-Skills and Farmer Extension

In a major boost to India’s agricultural skill ecosystem and rural livelihoods, the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and Dr. Reddy’s Foundation (DRF) have signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Hyderabad to strengthen agricultural vocational training, farmer extension services and climate-smart farming capacity across multiple states.

The agreement was signed at the ICAR–National Academy of Agricultural Research Management (ICAR-NAARM), Rajendra Nagar, marking a significant milestone in public-private partnership for agricultural development and modernisation.

Strategic Guidance from ICAR Leadership

The collaboration is being undertaken under the overall guidance of Dr. M. L. Jat, Secretary, Department of Agricultural Research and Education (DARE) and Director General, ICAR.

Strategic coordination for the partnership is being facilitated by Dr. Anil Kumar, Assistant Director General (Coordination), ICAR, ensuring institutional convergence and alignment with national priorities.

MoU Formalised in Presence of Senior Officials

The MoU was formalised in the presence of senior representatives from both organisations. The documents were exchanged by:

• Mr. Suman S., Director (Rural Livelihoods), Dr. Reddy’s Foundation• Dr. Rajbir Singh, Deputy Director General (Agricultural Extension), ICAR

The signing ceremony was attended by the Directors of:

• ICAR-NAARM Hyderabad• ICAR-ATARI Hyderabad• ICAR-ATARI Bengaluru

along with senior technical associates from DRF.

Strategic Framework of Collaboration

Under the MoU, ICAR and DRF will jointly develop and deliver vocational training programmes in agriculture and allied sectors, with a focus on building sustainable grassroots impact.

Key areas of collaboration include:

• Capacity building of small and marginal farmers through DRF’s Lead Farmers Platform (LFP) model

• Scaling climate-smart agriculture and regenerative farming practices

• Joint research initiatives integrating ICAR’s technical expertise with DRF’s community-based extension network

• Skill development programmes aligned with the National Skill Qualification Framework (NSQF)

• Enhancing youth employability in agriculture and life sciences

Leveraging Complementary Strengths

ICAR brings nearly a century of expertise in agricultural research, extension, knowledge systems, and policy advocacy. It will support the partnership through:

• Technical guidance• Curriculum and training module development• Access to India’s extensive network of agricultural scientists and institutions

Dr. Reddy’s Foundation has impacted more than 2 million lives through integrated development programmes, with special focus on:

• Rural youth• Women• Persons with Disabilities (PwD)• Farming communities

DRF’s flagship MITRA programme has already enabled over 80,000 farmers to adopt improved practices across multiple states, demonstrating the strength of its farmer-to-farmer extension approach.

Key Intervention Areas and Expected Outcomes

The partnership will focus on high-impact interventions, including:

Vocational Skill Development

Building on DRF’s recognition by the National Council for Vocational Education and Training (NCVET) as an Awarding Body (Standard), the collaboration will design industry-aligned agri-skill programmes.

Soil Health to One Health Transition

Promotion of biochar-based and soil biologics-led solutions, advancing sustainable crop residue management, carbon incentivisation and climate-resilient agri-food systems.

Resilience and Disaster Risk Reduction

Supporting farmers in adopting regenerative agriculture through technology-enabled extension, resource-efficient practices and locally tailored climate-risk mitigation strategies.

Extension Services and Market Linkages

Scaling the Lead Farmers Platform to bridge last-mile advisory gaps, improve market access, strengthen digital and financial literacy, and enhance price realisation for produce.

Alignment with National Priorities

The partnership reinforces India’s vision of building inclusive, future-ready learning pathways for the agricultural workforce. It aligns with:

• Skill India Mission• Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY)• National Agricultural Education Policy• Doubling Farmers’ Income initiative• Sustainable Development Goals and climate-smart agriculture priorities

Integration with the National Credit Framework (NCrF) through NCVET will enable learners to accumulate transferable credits for career and academic progression.

Implementation Across Multiple States

Programmes under the MoU will be rolled out in states where both organisations have operational presence, with initial focus on:

• Andhra Pradesh• Telangana• Bihar• Madhya Pradesh• Himachal Pradesh• Uttar Pradesh

Timeline and Monitoring Mechanism

The MoU is effective from 16 February 2026 and will remain valid for five years, with scope for renewal based on performance evaluation.

A joint monitoring committee will oversee:

• Implementation quality• Progress against milestones• Standard compliance• Field-level outcomes

The partnership will leverage ICAR’s infrastructure including research stations and Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs), alongside DRF’s network of rural field centres.

Leadership Perspectives

A senior ICAR official stated:

“This MoU represents a significant step toward mainstreaming quality skill development in agriculture. By combining ICAR’s technical capabilities with DRF’s proven community engagement model, we aim to create lasting impact on rural livelihoods and sustainability.”

A DRF representative added:

“Our experience with over 80,000 farmers shows the importance of strong extension and skill systems. Partnering with ICAR will help scale impact while ensuring technical rigour and alignment with national frameworks, especially for rural youth and marginalised communities.”

About ICAR and DRF

ICAR is India’s apex agricultural research and education body, established in 1929, operating 113 institutes and 74 universities under the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

Dr. Reddy’s Foundation, established in 1996, works in education, livelihoods, healthcare and community development, impacting over 2 million lives through flagship programmes such as MITRA, Sashakt, GROW and PHC.