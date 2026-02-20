Ramaphosa: SA Has Transformed Lives Despite Crises, But Poverty Persists

President Cyril Ramaphosa has defended government’s 30-year democratic record, saying South Africa has “profoundly transformed” the lives of its citizens despite persistent poverty, unemployment and recent national crises.

Delivering his reply to the Debate on the State of the Nation Address (SONA) in Cape Town on Thursday, the President framed the country as resilient and reform-driven, highlighting economic stabilisation, institutional renewal and energy reform as key achievements of the past eight years.

“A Nation of Builders”

“We are a nation of builders. We are a nation that does not run away from problems that our country faces. We confront them,” Ramaphosa told Parliament.

“There can be no doubt that we have made progress. Over 30 years we have fundamentally improved the lives of South Africans.”

His remarks come amid heightened public debate over the pace of economic recovery and ongoing social hardship.

Eight Years of Crisis and Reform

Reflecting on his administration’s tenure, Ramaphosa acknowledged that South Africa had endured some of its most difficult years since 1994, including:

The COVID-19 pandemic, which severely contracted the economy and cost millions of jobs

The July 2021 unrest, described as an attempted insurrection aimed at destabilising democracy

Devastating floods in three provinces

More than a decade of rolling power cuts

He said government’s response centred on rebuilding institutions weakened by state capture and restoring accountability across public entities.

“Working together, we have undertaken a programme of institutional renewal by stabilising what was weakened through state capture, restoring integrity and accountability, and rebuilding the capacity of the state,” he said.

Economic Signs of Recovery

Ramaphosa pointed to steady economic expansion over the past four quarters and cooling inflation as evidence that macroeconomic management is bearing fruit.

He said government had addressed what he described as an “unsustainable debt burden”, noting that debt servicing costs had at one stage overtaken spending on critical services such as health and education.

“Through effective macroeconomic management, we have been able to tackle an unsustainable debt burden,” he said.

The President added that structural reforms — particularly in the energy sector — have contributed to stabilising electricity supply after years of load shedding.

Persistent Poverty and Unemployment

Despite these gains, Ramaphosa acknowledged that recovery remains uneven and that deep structural challenges continue to affect millions.

More than 10 million South Africans are estimated to live below the food poverty line.

Over 11 million people remain unemployed.

“These are not simply statistics,” he said. “These are individuals, families and communities that are facing great hardship.”

He referenced ongoing issues such as food insecurity, violent crime, water shortages and service delivery pressures, warning that government still has “a long way to go.”

Call for Collective Action

In a direct appeal to both opposition parties and the broader public, Ramaphosa urged collective responsibility in tackling the country’s challenges.

“We can stand on the sidelines and lament… Or we can roll up our sleeves and work together to change this reality,” he said.

Using a metaphor to conclude his address, the President encouraged South Africans to “build like beavers” — with urgency, unity and determination to create lasting solutions.

“Let us be the real builders of South Africa, working together,” he said.

The address sets the tone for the legislative and policy agenda ahead, as government balances fiscal consolidation, social protection and economic reform in a bid to accelerate growth and reduce inequality.