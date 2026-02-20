OpenAI and Microsoft Bolster UK's AI Alignment with Expanded Funding

OpenAI and Microsoft have taken a definitive step to bolster artificial intelligence safety by joining the United Kingdom's international alliance dedicated to this cause. New funding has been pledged to the UK AI Security Institute's flagship Alignment Project, a strategic move announced by UK Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy and AI Minister Kanishka Narayan at the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi. This commitment raises the overall funding for AI alignment research to over GBP 27 million, with OpenAI contributing an additional GBP 5.6 million to the initiative, backed by Microsoft and other global partners.

The Alignment Project targets the critical area of AI alignment, which is focused on guiding advanced AI systems to operate as intended while preventing unintended or harmful actions. The initiative seeks to cultivate public trust as AI technologies are woven into public services and infrastructure, driving productivity, accelerating medical scan processes, and generating new employment opportunities. UK Deputy PM Lammy emphasized the promise of AI, acknowledging the importance of integrating safety measures from the beginning. He noted, "The support of OpenAI and Microsoft will be invaluable in continuing to progress this effort."

Having already distributed grants to 60 research projects across eight countries, the project plans to open a second round of funding this summer. Without sustained progress in alignment research, experts warn that powerful AI models could act unpredictably, posing potential challenges to global safety. UK AI Minister Kanishka Narayan highlighted the necessity of public trust for AI adoption, stating alignment research directly addresses this challenge. With fresh backing from OpenAI and Microsoft, the project supports crucial work to ensure AI's vast benefits are delivered securely.

