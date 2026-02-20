Left Menu

Improperly Sealed Borewells Under Tribunal Scrutiny

The National Green Tribunal has identified issues with the improper sealing of illegal borewells and has requested an additional report from the local sub-divisional magistrate. The tribunal noted the borewells can still be operated and expects corrective measures, including plugging with concrete, within the next two weeks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2026 18:55 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 18:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has expressed concern over improper sealing of illegal borewells, ordering further oversight by local authorities. NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava noted that the borewells have not been sealed adequately, allowing for potential continued use despite appearing sealed.

The tribunal's observations were based on photographic evidence submitted, revealing that the current seals could be easily removed, thus violating previous orders. The sub-divisional magistrate's counsel in Model Town indicated plans to enhance the sealing process by removing submersible pumps and plugging the borewells with concrete.

The NGT has mandated an updated report from the sub-divisional magistrate within three weeks and has scheduled further proceedings for April 1. Ensuring compliance with the earlier order remains the focus to prevent unauthorized use of these water sources.

