Left Menu

Lula Advocates for Maduro's Domestic Trial Amidst Global Tensions

Brazil's President Lula supports Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro facing trial in his own country rather than abroad. Captured by U.S. forces on drug charges, Maduro's case raises issues of sovereignty and international diplomacy. Lula also seeks to enhance Brazil-U.S. relations while advocating for diversified trade partnerships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2026 20:53 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 20:53 IST
Lula Advocates for Maduro's Domestic Trial Amidst Global Tensions
Maduro

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has called for toppled Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to face trial in his home country, asserting the importance of national sovereignty over foreign intervention.

Maduro, captured by U.S. forces and taken to New York on charges of leading a cocaine-trafficking network, is at the center of a diplomatic debate. Lula emphasized the need to re-establish democracy in Venezuela, arguing in an interview with India Today TV that any trial should occur within Venezuela.

Lula further aims to enhance Brazil's diplomatic relations, particularly with the U.S., outlining plans to discuss organized crime and trade diversification with President Donald Trump. He advocates for stronger intra-BRICS trade and usage of national currencies over the U.S. dollar in transactions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Strips Trump's Tariff Powers

Supreme Court Strips Trump's Tariff Powers

 Global
2
Trump's Fiery Rebuke: Supreme Court Tariff Ruling Sparks Presidential Outburst

Trump's Fiery Rebuke: Supreme Court Tariff Ruling Sparks Presidential Outbur...

 Global
3
U.S. Economy: Forecasted Rebound & Growth Projections

U.S. Economy: Forecasted Rebound & Growth Projections

 Global
4
Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump's Sweeping Tariffs in Landmark Decision

Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump's Sweeping Tariffs in Landmark Decision

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026