Lula Advocates for Maduro's Domestic Trial Amidst Global Tensions

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has called for toppled Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to face trial in his home country, asserting the importance of national sovereignty over foreign intervention.

Maduro, captured by U.S. forces and taken to New York on charges of leading a cocaine-trafficking network, is at the center of a diplomatic debate. Lula emphasized the need to re-establish democracy in Venezuela, arguing in an interview with India Today TV that any trial should occur within Venezuela.

Lula further aims to enhance Brazil's diplomatic relations, particularly with the U.S., outlining plans to discuss organized crime and trade diversification with President Donald Trump. He advocates for stronger intra-BRICS trade and usage of national currencies over the U.S. dollar in transactions.

