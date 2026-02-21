Left Menu

Contentious Amnesty Measure in Venezuela Sparks Debate

Venezuela's amnesty measure, aimed at freeing political prisoners, has received mixed reactions from the opposition and human rights groups. While some see it as progress, others criticize its exclusions, including military members and opposition figures. The law requires judicial oversight, fueling skepticism regarding its implementation.

  • Venezuela

In Venezuela, an amnesty measure aimed at freeing political prisoners has sparked mixed reactions. The law is seen as a significant step forward by some, but others view it as inadequate due to the exclusion of military members and opposition figures, amid ongoing political tensions.

Signed into law by Acting President Delcy Rodríguez, the amnesty is part of a broader move to shift policy after a dramatic US military raid on the capital, Caracas. Critics are concerned that the same judicial system that has been accused of political persecution will oversee the application process.

Prisoners' rights group Foro Penal estimates over 600 political detainees, with the new law mandating that trial courts approve amnesty requests within 15 days. This requirement for judicial oversight has raised doubts about the fairness of the process. Some high-profile opposition figures, like María Corina Machado, remain excluded under the law's stipulations.

