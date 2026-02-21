Left Menu

Shantmanu Takes Charge as J&K's State Election Commissioner

Shantmanu, a retired bureaucrat, was sworn in as the State Election Commissioner of Jammu and Kashmir. During his five-year term, he will focus on conducting panchayat and urban local body elections, crucial for democratic governance. These elections were delayed due to delimitation and reservation issues.

Updated: 21-02-2026 16:06 IST
In a significant development, former bureaucrat Shantmanu has been sworn in as the State Election Commissioner of Jammu and Kashmir, marking the beginning of a crucial five-year tenure. The ceremony, held at Lok Bhavan, was attended by prominent figures including Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, and key members of the cabinet.

Shantmanu emphasized the importance of the long-overdue panchayat and urban local body elections, highlighting their role in reinforcing decentralized governance and grassroots development. These elections have been delayed due to various challenges, including delimitation exercises and ward reservations for specific social groups.

As the new State Election Commissioner, Shantmanu is poised to prepare electoral rolls and oversee the conduct of elections under the Jammu and Kashmir Panchayati Raj Act. His appointment comes at a critical juncture, with efforts underway to restore fully functional elected local bodies in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

