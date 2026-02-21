Left Menu

Kerala Electoral Roll Revised: 9 Lakh Names Removed in Latest Update

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has released the updated electoral roll for Kerala, removing approximately nine lakh names through a Special Intensive Revision (SIR). The current list now includes over 2.69 crore voters. Public access for name verification is available online, and political parties will receive the final list for review.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 21-02-2026 18:02 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 18:02 IST
Kerala Electoral Roll Revised: 9 Lakh Names Removed in Latest Update
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has officially unveiled the latest electoral roll for Kerala, following the completion of a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. This update sees a significant reduction in registered names, with around nine lakh voters being removed from the list.

The adjusted voter list now accounts for over 2.69 crore eligible individuals, classified as 1,31,26,048 males, 1,38,27,319 females, and 277 transgender voters. Furthermore, the roll includes 2,23,558 overseas voters and 54,110 service voters.

ECI has made provisions for the public to verify their status via an online platform. Political parties will receive the updated roll to ensure its accuracy. Aggrieved individuals can still apply for corrections or inclusion until the nomination deadline for the Assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tensions: Israeli Airstrikes Intensify in Lebanon

Escalating Tensions: Israeli Airstrikes Intensify in Lebanon

 India
2
Race Against Time: French Alps Winter Olympics 2030

Race Against Time: French Alps Winter Olympics 2030

 Global
3
BJP Condemns Youth Congress Protest at AI Summit, Alleging Treason

BJP Condemns Youth Congress Protest at AI Summit, Alleging Treason

 India
4
EU Prepares 'Trade Bazooka' to Counter U.S. Tariffs

EU Prepares 'Trade Bazooka' to Counter U.S. Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026