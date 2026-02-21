Kerala Electoral Roll Revised: 9 Lakh Names Removed in Latest Update

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has officially unveiled the latest electoral roll for Kerala, following the completion of a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. This update sees a significant reduction in registered names, with around nine lakh voters being removed from the list.

The adjusted voter list now accounts for over 2.69 crore eligible individuals, classified as 1,31,26,048 males, 1,38,27,319 females, and 277 transgender voters. Furthermore, the roll includes 2,23,558 overseas voters and 54,110 service voters.

ECI has made provisions for the public to verify their status via an online platform. Political parties will receive the updated roll to ensure its accuracy. Aggrieved individuals can still apply for corrections or inclusion until the nomination deadline for the Assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)