Himachal Police Crack Down on Newborn Trafficking Gang

The Himachal Police have dismantled a newborn trafficking gang operating under the guise of adoptions, arresting two members and detaining another. The operation, initiated after a complaint of cheating, led to the rescue of a minor and continues to target the entire network.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dharamshala | Updated: 21-02-2026 19:31 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 19:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

The Himachal Police have succeeded in dismantling a gang involved in the illicit trafficking of newborns, under the pretense of facilitating adoptions. Two individuals from Punjab were arrested, and another was detained as the operation unfolded, officials reported on Saturday.

The breakthrough came after a complaint was lodged by Rohit Rana, who alleged that Deepak Anand had defrauded him by promising an adoption for a fee of Rs 23,500. Acting swiftly, police tracked Anand to Jalandhar, Punjab. He was apprehended and brought into custody for interrogation, unveiling his role as an agent in the wider trafficking network.

The investigation revealed Anand's association with a gang that sourced infants through illegal means, subsequently coordinating with childless couples seeking adoptions. A woman from Batala, Punjab, was also arrested for her involvement, and another individual from Jalandhar was detained. A minor was successfully rescued and placed with a Special Adoption Agency, as the investigation seeks to dismantle the entire trafficking operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

