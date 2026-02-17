Left Menu

Supreme Court Questions Citizenship Claim of Vanuatu

The Supreme Court questioned an accused claiming Vanuatu citizenship during a bail plea. Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and N V Anjaria were skeptical, comparing it to the fictional 'Kailasa.' The accused, already on bail for other cases, has been in custody for over a year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2026 19:29 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 19:29 IST
The Supreme Court exhibited skepticism on Tuesday regarding an unusual citizenship claim during a bail plea hearing. The accused, stating he was a citizen of Vanuatu, faced scrutiny from a bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and N V Anjaria.

The bench questioned the authenticity of Vanuatu as a legitimate citizenship, likening it to 'Kailasa,' a fictional country claimed to be established by self-proclaimed godman Nithyananda in 2019. The accused, facing a cheating case and already granted bail in four other cases, has been in custody for over a year.

When asked about the trial's conclusion timeframe, the state's counsel suggested a completion within six to eight months. After discussions, the petitioner's counsel asked to withdraw the plea, leading to its dismissal as withdrawn by the court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

