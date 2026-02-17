Supreme Court Questions Citizenship Claim of Vanuatu
The Supreme Court questioned an accused claiming Vanuatu citizenship during a bail plea. Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and N V Anjaria were skeptical, comparing it to the fictional 'Kailasa.' The accused, already on bail for other cases, has been in custody for over a year.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court exhibited skepticism on Tuesday regarding an unusual citizenship claim during a bail plea hearing. The accused, stating he was a citizen of Vanuatu, faced scrutiny from a bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and N V Anjaria.
The bench questioned the authenticity of Vanuatu as a legitimate citizenship, likening it to 'Kailasa,' a fictional country claimed to be established by self-proclaimed godman Nithyananda in 2019. The accused, facing a cheating case and already granted bail in four other cases, has been in custody for over a year.
When asked about the trial's conclusion timeframe, the state's counsel suggested a completion within six to eight months. After discussions, the petitioner's counsel asked to withdraw the plea, leading to its dismissal as withdrawn by the court.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bhupinder Singh Hooda Criticizes BJP: Calls for Justice, Highlights Law and Order Crisis
Youth Congress Protests Against HPSC: Allegations of Job Injustices
Unpacking the Justice Department's Investigation into Russian Interference
Justice Delivered: Acquittal After Decades
Bridging Justice with Technology: Tele-Law's Transformative Role