BJP Condemns Congress Protest: A Spotlight on AI Summit Controversy

BJP's spokesperson criticized the Congress 'shirtless' protest at the AI Summit, calling it a national disgrace. The protest, opposing the India-US trade deal, led to arrests and political tension. While the Congress defended the youth's anger, BJP highlighted internal INDIA alliance discontent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-02-2026 22:32 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 22:32 IST
Syed-Islam-Congress-Protest-AI-Summit. Image Credit: ANI
The Bharatiya Janata Party's National Spokesperson Syed Zafar Islam criticized the Congress' 'shirtless' protest at the AI Impact Summit, branding it as a national disgrace. The protest, aimed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the India-US trade agreement, resulted in the BJP highlighting a rift within the INDIA alliance.

Islam emphasized that such actions by the Congress have drawn widespread social media backlash. He further noted that continued support for these protests by Rahul Gandhi, the Opposition Leader, could damage his public reputation. Meanwhile, Congress MP Imran Masood defended the protest, attributing it to the youth's anger over Modi's close ties with US President Trump.

The protest led to the arrest of four Indian Youth Congress members, who were remanded in police custody. They were accused of raising anti-national slogans and attempting to embarrass the nation during the summit attended by international dignitaries. Delhi Police have charged them with obstructing officials and other serious offenses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

