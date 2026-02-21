BJP Condemns Congress Protest: A Spotlight on AI Summit Controversy

The Bharatiya Janata Party's National Spokesperson Syed Zafar Islam criticized the Congress' 'shirtless' protest at the AI Impact Summit, branding it as a national disgrace. The protest, aimed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the India-US trade agreement, resulted in the BJP highlighting a rift within the INDIA alliance.

Islam emphasized that such actions by the Congress have drawn widespread social media backlash. He further noted that continued support for these protests by Rahul Gandhi, the Opposition Leader, could damage his public reputation. Meanwhile, Congress MP Imran Masood defended the protest, attributing it to the youth's anger over Modi's close ties with US President Trump.

The protest led to the arrest of four Indian Youth Congress members, who were remanded in police custody. They were accused of raising anti-national slogans and attempting to embarrass the nation during the summit attended by international dignitaries. Delhi Police have charged them with obstructing officials and other serious offenses.

