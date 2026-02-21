Tragic Discovery: Young Girl's Body Found Near Canal

A somber scene unfolded near a canal where the semi-naked body of a 13-year-old girl was discovered in bushes after she had gone missing en route to her school exam. The unfortunate event has left the local community in shock as police continue their investigation.

According to authorities, the young girl departed from her home on foot, aiming to undertake her Class 8 board examination at a nearby school. Her failure to arrive prompted the school authorities to alert her family, who subsequently located her body.

Superintendent of Police Kavendra Singh Sagar reported that a Forensic Science Laboratory team collected evidence at the site. The possibility of sexual assault is under scrutiny pending a post-mortem. The girl's family has called for immediate action to bring those responsible to justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)