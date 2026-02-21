Left Menu

Tragic Discovery: Young Girl's Body Found Near Canal

The semi-naked body of a 13-year-old girl was discovered in bushes near a canal after she went missing on her way to a school examination. Authorities are investigating to determine if she was assaulted, while her family demands justice and swift arrests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 21-02-2026 22:35 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 22:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A somber scene unfolded near a canal where the semi-naked body of a 13-year-old girl was discovered in bushes after she had gone missing en route to her school exam. The unfortunate event has left the local community in shock as police continue their investigation.

According to authorities, the young girl departed from her home on foot, aiming to undertake her Class 8 board examination at a nearby school. Her failure to arrive prompted the school authorities to alert her family, who subsequently located her body.

Superintendent of Police Kavendra Singh Sagar reported that a Forensic Science Laboratory team collected evidence at the site. The possibility of sexual assault is under scrutiny pending a post-mortem. The girl's family has called for immediate action to bring those responsible to justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

