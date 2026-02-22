Tensions Flare in Lyon: Marchers React to Killing of Far-Right Activist

In the French city of Lyon, thousands took to the streets on Saturday to protest the killing of far-right activist Quentin Deranque. The incident, shocking the nation, was allegedly perpetrated by hard-left activists.

Demonstrators, many hiding their identities with masks and sunglasses, chanted slogans such as "we are at home" and "antifa assassin." Authorities reported Nazi salutes and racist comments, documented on social media, to the prosecutor. Police feared potential violence due to the city's mix of far-right and antifascist groups, and law enforcement presence was heightened throughout the night.

President Emmanuel Macron, ahead of the rallies, called for restraint and plans to discuss violent groups with ministers. Former Prime Minister Dominique de Villepin likened the activist's death to "France's Charlie Kirk moment." While the far-right National Rally party advised against participating in the marches, some groups shouted antifascist messages along the route. Lyon's Mayor, Gregory Doucet, expressed concerns about far-right involvement and underlined efforts to curb far-right violence.

