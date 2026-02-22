Left Menu

Tensions Flare in Lyon: Marchers React to Killing of Far-Right Activist

In Lyon, thousands marched to protest the killing of far-right activist Quentin Deranque, allegedly by hard-left activists. The event, marked by tensions between far-right and antifascist groups, prompted heightened policing. President Emmanuel Macron called for calm, while notable political figures condemned the violence and urged caution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-02-2026 00:43 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 00:43 IST
Tensions Flare in Lyon: Marchers React to Killing of Far-Right Activist

In the French city of Lyon, thousands took to the streets on Saturday to protest the killing of far-right activist Quentin Deranque. The incident, shocking the nation, was allegedly perpetrated by hard-left activists.

Demonstrators, many hiding their identities with masks and sunglasses, chanted slogans such as "we are at home" and "antifa assassin." Authorities reported Nazi salutes and racist comments, documented on social media, to the prosecutor. Police feared potential violence due to the city's mix of far-right and antifascist groups, and law enforcement presence was heightened throughout the night.

President Emmanuel Macron, ahead of the rallies, called for restraint and plans to discuss violent groups with ministers. Former Prime Minister Dominique de Villepin likened the activist's death to "France's Charlie Kirk moment." While the far-right National Rally party advised against participating in the marches, some groups shouted antifascist messages along the route. Lyon's Mayor, Gregory Doucet, expressed concerns about far-right involvement and underlined efforts to curb far-right violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Political Turmoil in Lyon: Tribute March for Activist Amplifies Tensions

Political Turmoil in Lyon: Tribute March for Activist Amplifies Tensions

 France
2
JPMorgan's Bold Move: Closing Trump's Accounts Amid Political Turmoil

JPMorgan's Bold Move: Closing Trump's Accounts Amid Political Turmoil

 Global
3
NASA's Ambitious Lunar Target: Artemis II and Starliner Woes

NASA's Ambitious Lunar Target: Artemis II and Starliner Woes

 Global
4
Major Developments in Health: High Altitudes, Drug Approvals, and Regulatory Changes Shake Sector

Major Developments in Health: High Altitudes, Drug Approvals, and Regulatory...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026