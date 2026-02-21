Andaman and Nicobar Islands: Over 5,000 Names Removed from Electoral Roll

The Andaman and Nicobar Islands witnessed a significant update in their electoral roll, as 5,269 names were removed during the recent Special Intensive Revision (SIR). Officials announced that the final voters list, which was published on Saturday, now totals 2,58,040 electors.

The revision process, which commenced on October 27 and concluded on February 21, involved the meticulous physical verification of each elector. Booth Level Officers (BLOs) conducted on-the-ground checks to ensure the accuracy of the list. This led to the removal of deceased individuals, those who had moved permanently, and duplicate entries.

For public transparency, the finalized electoral roll is displayed at all polling stations and available for inspection at designated Voter Facilitation Centres. Electors are encouraged to verify their details and make necessary corrections or requests for inclusion or deletion through the appropriate forms.

