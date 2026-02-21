Left Menu

Andaman and Nicobar Islands: Over 5,000 Names Removed from Electoral Roll

The Andaman and Nicobar Islands have removed 5,269 names from the draft electoral roll during a Special Intensive Revision. The final list now contains 2,58,040 electors, with significant updates including new additions, physical verifications, and removals of ineligible entries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srivijayapuram | Updated: 21-02-2026 22:29 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 22:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Andaman and Nicobar Islands witnessed a significant update in their electoral roll, as 5,269 names were removed during the recent Special Intensive Revision (SIR). Officials announced that the final voters list, which was published on Saturday, now totals 2,58,040 electors.

The revision process, which commenced on October 27 and concluded on February 21, involved the meticulous physical verification of each elector. Booth Level Officers (BLOs) conducted on-the-ground checks to ensure the accuracy of the list. This led to the removal of deceased individuals, those who had moved permanently, and duplicate entries.

For public transparency, the finalized electoral roll is displayed at all polling stations and available for inspection at designated Voter Facilitation Centres. Electors are encouraged to verify their details and make necessary corrections or requests for inclusion or deletion through the appropriate forms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

