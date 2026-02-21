Tragedy on Surajkund Road: A Fatal Scooter Collision

A tragic accident claimed the life of an ICICI Bank regional manager on Surajkund Road in a collision involving a speeding car. The manager, identified as Tarun Singh, was on his scooter when the incident occurred.

Four students from a private university were reportedly in the car that struck Singh. While they fled the scene, police have managed to identify the driver as Rizul Satija. A case has been filed as authorities pursue the suspects.

The victim's body was returned to his family after a post-mortem examination. Investigations continue, with police efforts focused on bringing the involved parties to justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)