Red Fort Now Open 7 Days a Week to Visitors

The Red Fort complex in Delhi, known for its Mughal-era architecture and status as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, will now welcome visitors every day of the week. This change, announced by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), lifts the previous closure on Mondays.

A senior official from the ASI confirmed the implementation of this new order, which was put into action on February 16. Previously, the Red Fort was closed on Mondays, restricting visitor access to the historic site once a week.

Signed by the director general of the ASI, the order dated February 13 signifies an effort to boost tourism and provide more opportunities for visitors to explore this iconic landmark in Old Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)