Tensions Rise as U.S. and France Clash Over Activist's Death

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot announced plans on Sunday to summon U.S. Ambassador to France, Charles Kushner, following controversial comments about the recent killing of far-right activist Quentin Deranque.

Deranque's death, allegedly at the hands of hard-left activists, has stirred national outrage and heightened international scrutiny.

The U.S. Embassy in France, alongside the State Department's Bureau of Counterterrorism, is closely monitoring the case, warning via social media platform X of the growing threat posed by violent radical leftism as a public safety concern.