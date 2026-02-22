Left Menu

Tensions Rise as U.S. and France Clash Over Activist's Death

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot plans to summon the U.S. ambassador over statements regarding the killing of French far-right activist Quentin Deranque. The incident involved alleged hard-left activists and has drawn international attention. The U.S. has expressed concerns over rising violent radical leftism as a public safety threat.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot announced plans on Sunday to summon U.S. Ambassador to France, Charles Kushner, following controversial comments about the recent killing of far-right activist Quentin Deranque.

Deranque's death, allegedly at the hands of hard-left activists, has stirred national outrage and heightened international scrutiny.

The U.S. Embassy in France, alongside the State Department's Bureau of Counterterrorism, is closely monitoring the case, warning via social media platform X of the growing threat posed by violent radical leftism as a public safety concern.

