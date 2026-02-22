Lalduhoma at 77: Celebrating a Storied Legacy in Mizoram Politics
Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma celebrated his 77th birthday, receiving accolades from national leaders including PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. Lalduhoma, who transitioned from law enforcement to regional politics, led the Zoram People's Movement to a significant victory in the last election, redefining Mizoram's political landscape.
- Country:
- India
Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma marked his 77th birthday on Sunday, drawing congratulations from national leaders such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Modi wished the Chief Minister a long life and good health, while Shah acknowledged his pivotal role in Mizoram's governance.
Among the notable figures sending their best were Union Minister for DoNER Jyotiraditya Scindia and BJP MP Sambit Patra. Governor Gen. Vijay Kumar Singh expressed hopes for Lalduhoma's continued wisdom and vigor to maintain the state's journey toward peace and development.
Born on February 22, 1949, Lalduhoma moved from high-level law enforcement as an IPS officer in Indira Gandhi's security detail to a career in politics. He was elected to the Lok Sabha in 1984 and later led the Zoram People's Movement to victory in the last Assembly polls, defeating the Mizo National Front.
