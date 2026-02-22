Left Menu

Tragic End: Army Captain Suffers Fatal Collapse in Kashmir

An Army officer tragically passed away due to a suspected cardiac arrest while on duty in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir. He was airlifted to a base hospital but was declared dead on arrival. An investigation has commenced to determine the exact cause of death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-02-2026 20:35 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 20:35 IST
An Army officer tragically died on Sunday after collapsing while on duty in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, authorities reported.

The officer, stationed in Naugam sector of Handwara, was quickly airlifted to the Army's 92 base hospital at the Badamibagh Cantonment. Unfortunately, he was declared dead upon arrival.

While the incident is believed to be due to cardiac arrest, officials have initiated proceedings under section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita for a comprehensive investigation.

