Tragic End: Army Captain Suffers Fatal Collapse in Kashmir

An Army officer tragically died on Sunday after collapsing while on duty in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, authorities reported.

The officer, stationed in Naugam sector of Handwara, was quickly airlifted to the Army's 92 base hospital at the Badamibagh Cantonment. Unfortunately, he was declared dead upon arrival.

While the incident is believed to be due to cardiac arrest, officials have initiated proceedings under section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita for a comprehensive investigation.