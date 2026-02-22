Preliminary Report on Plane Crash Claims Pawar to be Released Soon

Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Murlidhar Mohol, confirmed that the preliminary report on the plane crash that fatally injured Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar will be disclosed by February 28. The investigation adheres to established norms, examining technical and operational factors.

During a press briefing in Pune, Mohol reiterated that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has already circulated a detailed press release. He emphasized the thoroughness of the investigation, downplaying political controversies, and asserting that all findings are shared through official channels.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) and the DGCA are collaboratively probing the incident. Mohol assured that any filed complaints related to the crash will be duly considered, underscoring transparency in the investigative process.