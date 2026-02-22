Preliminary Report on Plane Crash Claims Pawar to be Released Soon
Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol announced that the preliminary findings into the plane crash that killed Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar will be made public by February 28. The probe, led by the DGCA and AAIB, is being conducted in accordance with established guidelines, focusing on technical and operational aspects.
- Country:
- India
Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Murlidhar Mohol, confirmed that the preliminary report on the plane crash that fatally injured Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar will be disclosed by February 28. The investigation adheres to established norms, examining technical and operational factors.
During a press briefing in Pune, Mohol reiterated that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has already circulated a detailed press release. He emphasized the thoroughness of the investigation, downplaying political controversies, and asserting that all findings are shared through official channels.
The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) and the DGCA are collaboratively probing the incident. Mohol assured that any filed complaints related to the crash will be duly considered, underscoring transparency in the investigative process.
ALSO READ
Mumbai-Pune Expressway Toll Refund After Traffic Gridlock
NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar admitted to hospital in Pune after suffering from mild dehydration: Doctors.
Controversy Unfolds in Baramati Plane Crash Investigation
Political Turmoil Follows Tragic Baramati Plane Crash
Gridlock on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway: Weekend Rush and Repairs Cause Major Delays