India Under Pressure: Tough T20 World Cup Clash with South Africa

India found themselves in a precarious position during their T20 World Cup match against South Africa, as they faced a challenging 188-run target. The Proteas' disciplined bowling attack, led by Lungi Ngidi, put immense pressure on India's batting lineup, resulting in significant early losses.

Suryakumar Yadav and Washington Sundar attempted to stabilize the innings after the top order faltered. However, wickets continued to fall, with Corbin Bosch's efforts frustrating India's attempts to recover. Suryakumar's departure at 51/5 marked a critical juncture in the match.

Despite Abhishek Sharma's brief resilience, South Africa maintained control. Earlier, David Miller's masterful innings of 63 and Dewald Brevis's 45-run contribution helped South Africa post a challenging score, with support from bowlers like Kagiso Rabada. Jasprit Bumrah's standout bowling limited further damage, but India remained under pressure.

