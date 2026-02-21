NASA's Moon Mission Faces New Roadblocks

NASA's ambitions to return humans to the moon have hit another obstacle, jeopardizing the scheduled March 6 launch. The space agency disclosed that a disruption in helium flow to the rocket's upper stage occurred overnight, posing a significant challenge to the mission.

Solid helium flow is crucial for a successful launch, and NASA is currently assessing the data. Preparations are being made to potentially bring the Space Launch System rocket back to the hangar at Florida's Kennedy Space Centre for repairs, though work might also be completed on the launch pad.

Previously, hydrogen fuel leaks had set back the Artemis II project by a month. However, subsequent testing showed minimal leaks, prompting confidence in the March timeframe until the latest helium issue arose, forcing reconsideration of the launch window.